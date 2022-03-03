Kobe Bryant sometimes played mind games with opponents under the guise of complimenting them.

Which made Chandler Parsons nervous when the Rockets played the Lakers in Los Angeles his rookie year.

Parsons was relatively highly paid for a second-round rookie in 2011-12. But he wasn’t in the league of Kobe, the NBA’s highest-paid player.

So, when Kobe called him over during the game to discuss going out that night…

Watch the “All The Smoke” video. Parsons is a fantastic storyteller (warning: profanity).

More on the Lakers

Report: Lakers, Russell Westbrook share mutual interest in him moving on... NBA Power Rakings: Suns stay on top, barely, with Heat, Grizzlies close LeBron shoots down rumors he might shut it down for season, says Lakers have...

Chandler Parsons tells a fantastic Kobe Bryant story originally appeared on NBCSports.com