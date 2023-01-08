Chandler Jones' top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones from the 2022 NFL season.
Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in Week 17. He is playing like a veteran in Week 18. Dobbs, who signed with the Titans on Dec. 21 after Ryan Tannehill‘s ankle injury landed him on injured reserve, has completed 12 of 15 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. The Titans have a 13-7 [more]
"I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out," shared Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in MNF game.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game ... but only between K.C. and Buffalo.
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
Here's how the Chiefs joined the Patriots and the Colts in the NFL records books with their Week 18 blowout win over the Raiders.
The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
The Chiefs quarterback solidified his case as the NFL MVP with another record.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
The NFL made postseason adjustments in the wake of a Week 17 game's cancellation, but the solution isn't perfect.
Victoria Lee, a highly touted ONE Championship prospect, died Dec. 26 at 18, her sister Angela revealed Saturday.
The Raiders end the season at 6-11.
Why 5, 1.5 million and 6 were key digits for the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday’s 31-13 road win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team include the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals.
Originally scheduled for new tuf in 2024, the Lions moved installation up to this month once it became unlikely they would host a home playoff game
The Mets are "very frustrated" with the Carlos Correa talks about finalizing his contract.