Chandler Jones sneaks up on ex-Patriots teammate Jimmy Garoppolo in funny video

If Chandler Jones sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during their Week 9 matchup, it wouldn't be the first time he's snuck up on his former Patriots teammate.

Jones posted a funny video of himself sneaking behind Garoppolo at a grocery store pretending to be a fan asking for a picture, with the caption, "I got a history of sneakin' up on @49ers QBs."

I got a history of sneakin' up on @49ers QBs 😂 pic.twitter.com/3QoYc9syet — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) October 29, 2019

Jones and Garoppolo were teammates in New England for two years before Jones was traded to Arizona in 2016. Garoppolo was traded from the Patriots to the 49ers the following season.

The Cardinals (3-4-1) and 49ers (7-0) will face off Sunday night at University of Phoenix Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

