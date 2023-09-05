Chandler Jones slams Raiders on social media before deleting posts

Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones has aired some grievances with the team on social media days before the start of the regular season.

In a series of since deleted posts to his Instagram story, Jones shared screenshots of text messages that appear to be addressed to head coach Josh McDaniels asking if the team brought him to Vegas to "play with me" and saying it is not right to make him work out at a local gym rather than at the team's facility. In other posts, Jones wrote that the team is trying to "provoke" him by barring him from the facility and claims that someone from the team reached out to the mother of his child despite the lack of a current relationship between him and the woman.

Jones continued by saying he wants to speak to Antonio Brown and Aldon Smith about their problems with the Raiders and suggesting that he isn't interested in playing for McDaniels or General Manager Dave Ziegler.

"Fuck it, I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if that’s my HC or GM," Jones wrote.

Deleting the posts may suggest efforts are underway to mend any bruised feelings, but questions about what's going on with Jones are sure to be part of this week's media availabilities in Las Vegas.