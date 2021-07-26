Chandler Jones rumors: Ex-Patriots star requests trade from Cardinals

Ex-Patriot reacts to Chandler Jones' reported trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chandler Jones became one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Arizona, but his time with the Cardinals may have run its course.

The veteran edge rusher requested a trade from the Cardinals this offseason and is "unhappy with his contract and future with the team," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday.

Arizona doesn't want to trade Jones and expects him to be at training camp this week, per Fowler, but that didn't stop Giants cornerback Logan Ryan from suggesting that New York should make a phone call about Jones.

Jones spent his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, who took him 21st overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He helped the Patriots win a Super Bowl in 2014 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2015 before New England traded him to Arizona, where he blossomed into an elite pass rusher as a two-time First-Team All-Pro.

Ryan saw Jones' talent up close with the Patriots from 2013 to 2015, so it's no surprise he's doing a little recruiting. Ryan isn't alone, though: Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and quarterback Lamar Jackson stirred the Jones trade pot Sunday on Twitter.

Jones is entering the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $20.8 million. The 31-year-old missed 11 games last season due to injury but racked up 19 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 2019, so he might be able to earn one more payday from a team seeking a pass-rushing boost.

A reunion in New England seems unlikely, though, as the Patriots ponied up $54 million to sign edge rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year contract this offseason.