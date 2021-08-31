Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones was lost for the season with a torn biceps in Week Five last season, reportedly requested a trade this offseason, has been absent for training camp and the preseason with an undisclosed injury, and hasn’t talked to the media at all this year. But with the regular season about to start, Jones appears ready to go for the Cardinals.

Jones practiced yesterday for the first time in weeks, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said afterward that it was “awesome” to see him back on the field.

“He brings a lot of juice. We know what type of player he is. We’re hoping it’s a blessing in disguise for him, feeling fresh, feeling healthy going into game week,” Kingsbury said, via the Arizona Republic.

Cardinals General Manger Steve Keim said he has talked with Jones and his agent about his contract, which is apparently the reason Jones asked for a trade. But Keim didn’t sound extremely optimistic about a new deal getting done.

“Chandler is a guy we love, he has the respect of the guys in the locker room, and he’s a guy I personally would like to see finish as a Cardinal,” Keim said. “But you know how this business works. It’s not always that easy.”

Jones is reportedly healthy and in good shape, and from all indications he’s eager to have a strong 2021 season before he heads into free agency in 2022.

Chandler Jones returns to Cardinals’ practice, Kliff Kingsbury says it’s “awesome” to see originally appeared on Pro Football Talk