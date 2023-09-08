Chandler Jones says Raiders sent crisis response team to his house after his expletive-laden social media posts

The saga between the Las Vegas Raiders and edge rusher Chandler Jones continued Wednesday night when Jones claimed the team sent a crisis response team to his home.

Hours after Jones posted a since-deleted series of Instagram stories where he expressed frustrations with the team and insinuated he no longer wanted to play for the Raiders, the veteran posted another series of Instagram stories which added more information about his situation with the team. The posts included a photo of a badge for a member of the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team as well as what is purportedly a conversation between himself and head coach Josh McDaniels.

More from Chandler Jones IG pic.twitter.com/eS5NEMF4E3 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 7, 2023

The conversation Jones posted appears to be from mid-August. Jones missed some practice time during training camp because of an apparent injury.

Jones also posted a video late Wednesday night about the incident where he laughs about the Raiders' attempts to "spook" him and said he had more pictures and text messages.

And now a video: pic.twitter.com/rASFONDWh5 — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 7, 2023

Most of these posts have since been deleted. The only ones that are still up on Jones' account are related to religion: A post from Jones on Wednesday afternoon and a repost about the Bible.

After the initial round of posts, McDaniels told reporters after Wednesday's practice that Jones wasn't with the team and that "it's a personal situation and a private matter." He also refused to say whether or not Jones would suit up for the Raiders against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Raiders in 2022. He finished the season with just 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games.