Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones was named the first NFC defensive player of the week of the 2021 season after recording five sacks in a season-opening win over the Titans and his play in Week 11 earned the notice of the league once again.

Jones had four tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and three quarterback hits to help the Cardinals move to 9-2 with a 23-13 win over the Seahawks.

On Wednesday, the NFL named Jones the defensive player of the week for the second time this season. It’s the sixth time he’s taken conference honors with the first win coming while he was with the Patriots.

Jones now has eight sacks on the season and will try to keep adding to that total when the team returns from its bye week.

Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk