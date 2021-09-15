Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the week

Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones likely did enough in the first quarter to win NFC defensive player of the week when he recorded 3.0 sacks — one with a forced fumble that led to a touchdown — and three tackles for loss.

And then he finished with 5.0 sacks, six QB hits, four tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles.

If there were ever an obvious choice to earn defensive player of the week honors, this was it.

Jones’ five sacks set a new single-game career high and and tied the Cardinals’ franchise record. With 66.0 sacks for Arizona, Jones is now a half-sack away from tying the all-time franchise mark.

Jones will get the chance to do so against the Vikings in Week Two.

