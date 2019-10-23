Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the week

After the Cardinals sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones eight times in a 27-21 win last Sunday, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones said that cornerback Patrick Peterson‘s return to the lineup sparked the pass rush.

That may have been the case, but it was Jones’s work as a pass rusher that caught the eye of the NFL.

Jones had four sacks during the game and he stripped Jones of the ball on one of those plays. Jones also recovered the fumble and his outing was good enough to earn recognition as the NFC’s defensive player of the week. It’s the second time Jones has been so honored since joining the Cardinals.

It was the fourth time that Jones has forced a fumble this season and the third time that he’s recovered a fumble. He is also up to 8.5 sacks on the year and those numbers should keep going up if Jones is right about Peterson’s impact.