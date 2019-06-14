Chandler Jones motivated by trade from Patriots: 'I never want to be traded again' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Chandler Jones has settled in as a member of the Cardinals, but he isn't getting too comfortable.

The former Patriot knows the nature of the business in the NFL and that he can be traded any given moment. Jones found that out the hard way when he was traded from New England to Arizona back in 2016, and he still uses that trade as motivation three years later.

"I feel like at any time I can be traded," Jones said, via Kyle Odegard of azcardinals.com. "It might sound bizarre to say, but I'm someone who has been in that situation. I've been traded before and that little sense of rejection is a crappy feeling, honestly. That's what drives me. That's what motivates me. I never want to get traded again."

Jones shifted from defensive end to linebacker after joining the Cardinals, and he continues to produce at a high level. The 29-year-old has racked up double-digit sacks in each of his three seasons with Arizona (11 in 2016, 17 in 2017, 13 in 2018).

But it appears Jones may have learned a valuable lesson from his time under Pats head coach Bill Belichick: it isn't all about stats.

"It's not about getting double-digit sacks," Jones told Odegard. "The big thing is just being consistent. Speaking from a coach's perspective, you want a player that's consistent. You want a player that you know what you're going to get day in and day out, on and off the field. A lot of that gives credit to some of my numbers, and hopefully I can stay consistent."

Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million extension in 2017, so using his trade from the Patriots as fuel certainly seems to have paid off.

