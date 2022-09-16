Chandler Jones spent six years playing for the Cardinals before signing with the Raiders this offseason and that experience has made for an odd week for the edge rusher.

The Cardinals are coming to Las Vegas this Sunday and Jones will be lining up against players he shared a locker room with during his run with the NFC West club.

“It was a little weird going through the scouting report and just looking at some of the guys and hearing their names,” Jones said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Those are some of the guys I used to run around with.”

Jones said he thinks it will be fun to play against a team he knows so well, but added that his greatest hope for the will be getting a win that evens the Raiders’ record at 1-1. The Cardinals are also trying to bounce back from a season-opening loss, so it shouldn’t take long before catching up on old times gives way to straight competition.

Chandler Jones: A little weird preparing to face the Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk