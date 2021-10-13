Chandler Jones lands on COVID list after positive test, could miss game vs. Browns

The Arizona Cardinals might have lost outside linebacker Chandler Jones for their big Week 6 road matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The team did not announce the move, but according to the NFL transaction report on Tuesday, they placed Jones on the COVID list.

It was because of a positive test for the virus.

He now enters league COVID protocol, which includes isolation and testing. If he shows no symptoms, he can return with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If he develops symptoms, he can return once he has been symptom-free for two days and has two negative tests.

A best-case scenario would be Jones returning before the end of the week.

The two players the Cardinals from the 53-man roster who have been placed on the COVID list since the start of the season have all missed at least one game.

In five games this season, Jones has five sacks (all from Week 1), two forced fumbles, nine tackles and 14 quarterback hits.

