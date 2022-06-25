Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones knows he’s taking on a tough quarterback to start the season.

Asked by Joy Taylor who the biggest obstacle is to the Raiders among Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Jones said the only one he’s focused on now is Herbert, because the Raiders face the Chargers in Week One.

“The biggest obstacle? That’s a great question, but I will still give you a media answer: I’m going to say Justin Herbert, because it’s our first game. So that’s going to be our biggest obstacle, attacking Week One,” Jones said.

Jones said his only experience playing against Herbert was in the Pro Bowl, but even in that exhibition he became impressed with Herbert’s ability to place the ball, throwing one pass in just the right place so that Jones couldn’t touch it and his receiver caught it for a touchdown.

“He threw it there on purpose, thinking, this is away from the defender, and it’s a touchdown,” Jones said. “For a guy to be that young and be a precise passer like that, it’s dangerous. I’m a fan. Hopefully I can get after him too at the same time.”

Jones knows there are three quarterbacks in the AFC West he’ll have to get after. But he’s not looking past the first one.

Chandler Jones focused on big challenge of facing Justin Herbert in Week One originally appeared on Pro Football Talk