Chandler Jones feels bad for Russell Wilson after Cardinals addition of J.J. Watt

Russell Wilson‘s clamoring for more help along the offensive line in Seattle is only going to be heightened now that the Arizona Cardinals have added J.J. Watt to their defensive line.

Wilson already had to see Aaron Donald twice a season for the last seven years with the Los Angeles Rams. Now Watt is teaming up with standout pass rusher Chandler Jones in Arizona to bring more firepower to the NFC West. While Jones is excited to have Watt join him on the Cardinals defensive line, Jones expressed some sympathy toward Wilson in what he has to face in the division.

“Also feel bad for my guy RW3 lol,” Jones said in a tweet.

Of the last nine winners of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, six of them are split between Watt and Donald. Wilson is now going to have to spend a quarter of his season in Seattle squaring off against teams featuring Watt and Donald. Then add in Jones, who had 19 sacks for Arizona in 2019 and was runner-up to Stephon Gilmore for the player of the year award.

Jones has sacked Wilson 14.5 times in 10 career games against Wilson, including Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots. Donald has sacked Wilson 15 times in 15 games, including January’s playoff victory over the Seahawks.

Watt may not be his peak self anymore, but paired with Jones he could still be a big problem for Seattle.

