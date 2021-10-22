Chandler Jones clears COVID-19 protocols and could return Sunday

Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones returned to the team facility Friday, 10 days after the team placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Cardinals still are determining Jones’ conditioning and whether it is prudent to put him on the field Sunday against the Texans. He remains on the COVID-19 reserve list for now.

“Chan’s here today. He’s working out and we just gave him his physical,” Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, via Howard Balzer of SI.com. “We’ll see how much he can play or if he can play. He’s here. He’s smiling. He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see how it works out.

“But players obviously with a 10-day COVID stint, it’s always tough on players to come back and to be at full strength. So we have to gauge it and make sure it’s right for him to play.”

Jones last played Oct. 10 against the 49ers, two days before he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think it’s all about Chandler’s health first,” Joseph said. “That’s the main goal here to make sure he’s fine to play when he plays.”

Jones has five sacks, all of which came in the season opener against the Titans, nine tackles and two forced fumbles.

Neither defensive tackle Zach Allen nor nose tackle Corey Peters has cleared COVID-19 protocols and won’t play again this week. The Cardinals placed Allen on the list Oct. 16 and Peters the following day.

