The Raiders won’t have edge rusher Chandler Jones for the rest of Saturday’s game against the Steelers.

Per Steve Wyche of NFL Media, Jones is out for the rest of the game with an elbow injury.

Jones exited the game after colliding with fellow edge rusher Maxx Crosby while trying to rush quarterback Kenny Pickett on third-and-5 early in the third quarter. Pickett completed the pass to George Pickens despite being under pressure. But Jones and Crosby came together for a little friendly fire and Jones ended up needing to come off the field.

Once on the sideline, Jones was loaded onto a cart and shown on the NFL Network broadcast heading to the locker room.

Last week’s hero with the walk-off touchdown against the Patriots, Jones had three tackles before exiting Saturday’s game.

The Raiders soon after got an interception from linebacker Denzel Perryman but Las Vegas gave it right back on the next play. Arthur Maulet intercepted quarterback Derek Carr on a pass intended for tight end Foster Moreau.

Chandler Jones carted to locker room, out with elbow injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk