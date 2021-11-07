Chandler Jones breaks Cardinals team sack record, honors late legend he passed on list

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones became the franchise's all-time sacks leader in the Week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers, and he paid homage to the man he passed on the list.

Jones, who returned to the lineup last week after a bout with COVID-19, took down the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo late in the second quarter for a 6-yard loss. That gave Jones his 67th sack in an Arizona uniform, passing Freddie Joe Nunn, who had 67.5.

Jones then honored Nunn, who died in October, by lifting his uniform to reveal a Nunn t-shirt that read, "REST IN PEACE." Details of Nunn's death at the age of 59 are scant.

Nunn was a first-round pick in 1985 of the Cardinals when the franchise was located in St. Louis. He remained with the team — then the Phoenix Cardinals — through the 1993 season before playing two years with the Indianapolis Colts. All but one of Nunn's career sacks came with the Cardinals.

Although he never made a Pro Bowl, Nunn had 11- and 14-sack seasons in his third and fourth years in the league and also collected 11 fumble recoveries.