Chandler Jones is a big upgrade over Yannick Ngakoue for Raiders

One of the most shocking moves of free agency so far was the Raiders signing All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones. Given the big contract extension for Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue’s production last year, it didn’t seem likely that the Raiders would ever target a player like Jones.

However, the front office clearly viewed it as a (big) upgrade over Ngakoue and it’s hard to disagree. While Jones is much older, he has totaled 84 sacks in his last 99 games. He’s also recorded 26 quarterback hits in each of his last two full seasons.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they discussed the move to trade away Ngakoue for Jones. Here is what the site had to say about the signing:

“This is a nice upgrade for the Raiders. Jones graded out in the 90th percentile of all qualifying edge rushers in PFF pass-rushing grade in true pass-rush situations across his six seasons in Arizona, and he’s coming off an 87.7 pass-rushing grade in 2021. Jones has also been one of the better edge rushers in the NFL at converting his pressures into sacks over the course of his career.”

Jones is just a far more consistent pass rusher and is a better run defender, as well. And with his previous experience with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, it will certainly help ease the transition period. He shouldn’t have any problem picking up the defense.

As good as Ngakoue was last year for the Raiders, this is a massive upgrade for Las Vegas. Ngakoue is a skilled pass rusher, but he is clearly one of the worst run-defending defensive ends in the league. He can still rush the passer, but he just doesn’t do it at quite the level of Jones.

The Raiders are getting one of the best pass rushers in the league in Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby. How can you not be excited about that?