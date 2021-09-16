Chandler Jones all in for big season, letting contract ‘take care of itself’

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones kicked off the 2021 season with a bang, getting five sacks in Week 1 and earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. It is the beginning of a critical year for him as he is now in the final year of his contract.

That comes after an offseason that had some contract strife. He did not participate in OTAs. He did not participate in minicamp. He requested a trade, something he confirmed when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday.

But now that the season has begun, his focus is elsewhere.

“I’m just playing football, honestly,” he said. “I just let my agent take care of all that the contract situation. It is the last year of my contract and I just let that take care of itself.”

He realizes that being all in on the football season is good for him.

“In this situation here, it’s advantageous for me to show up, for sure,” he said, recognizing his absence in the offseason program. “When it comes to the season, doing your job is essential.”

Off the field, he admits the contract is on his mind. He said he doesn’t know where he is going to live next year. On the field, though, his focus remains football and his role on the team.

“I think I play best when I don’t go in thinking about the deal, the contract,” he said.

However, it would appear the contract might have sneaked into his thoughts during and after the game. After his fourth sack of the game, he celebrated by pretending to spread around dollar bills.

His response to the celebration when asked about it?

“I was more of thinking getting the ball so Kyler could go score another touchdown, to be honest with you,” he told reporters, all while winking at the end.

And after the game, he was seen patting the pockets of general manager Steve Keim. Jones admitted to doing that.

“I was patting his pockets for sure,” he said. “He knows what that means.”

He does not have conversations now with his agent about the contract. He is letting his agent and Keim handle that. If they want to engage in talks, they will.

Jones will simply play football and collect sacks.

With five sacks in one game, assuming he stays healthy the rest of the year, having his best season in the NFL as he turns 32 years old is seems inevitable.

