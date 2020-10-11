Chandler Jones’ biceps injury feared to be season-ending

The Arizona Cardinals might lose the league’s best pass rushers for the remainder of the season. Outside linebacker Chandler Jones exited the Cardinals’ 30-10 victory over the New York Jets with a biceps injury.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game that the injury, if confirmed, would be season-ending.

Jones, who has the most sacks in the NFL since he entered the league and also since he joined the Cardinals in 2016, had started the year slowly. He picked up a sack in Week 1 but had not had one since.

Jones has not missed a game since he joined the Cardinals.

His loss would be a big blow because he is the team’s most talented pass rusher and requires the most attention from opposing offenses.

If he is lost for the season, it would give opportunities for Haason Reddick, Kylie Fitts and Dennis Gardeck.

It has not been discussed, but it could be another way to involve rookie Isaiah Simmons.

