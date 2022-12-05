Chandler Jones' best plays from 3-sack game Week 13
Check out Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones' highlights from Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Chandler Jones sacked Justin Herbert three times in the first half
The inactives for Dolphins-49ers are out and as expected, San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel is not on the list. Though he was questionable for Week 13 with a quad injury, Samuel is officially active for the contest. He was a limited participant in Wednesday and Friday’s practices and didn’t practice on Thursday. With running back [more]
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angeles led 10-0 early in the second quarter before the Raiders charged back by outscoring the Chargers 27-3.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
49ers backup QB Brock Purdy was the final player selected in 2022 draft. But in a win against the Dolphins, Purdy proved to be anything but Mr. Irrelevant.
College Football Playoff expansion. What would've the CFP have been this year?
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
Jimmy G's ankle got rolled while he was getting sacked in the first quarter.
The college football bowl games are set. Where is your team headed?
Read what Nick Saban said after Alabama wasn't included in the final four teams for the College Football Playoff.
Chiefs fans shared their frustrations about what went wrong in the 27-24 loss to the Bengals.
Deion Sanders' final game coaching at Jackson State cemented him as one of the best the SWAC has seen.