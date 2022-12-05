Chandler Jones' best plays from 3-sack game Week 13

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angeles led 10-0 early in the second quarter before the Raiders charged back by outscoring the Chargers 27-3.