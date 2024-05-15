Chandler Huskies girls lacrosse wins state title

May 15—Ellie King said she could finally catch her breath after the clock at Arcadia High School finally hit all zeros on Friday, May 3.

King, the first-year coach of the Chandler Huskies lacrosse club, had just coached the team to its first state championship, beating the Higley club team 14-13. The win was emotional for every player and coach involved, as it came in the Huskies second appearance in the title game all time.

Now, in a short span, they've become one of the top club lacrosse programs serving high school athletes in the state.

"It really came down to the last second," King said. "I felt like I could breathe. I think we were sitting there and at that point, I could position them, but it was really up to them. The best thing I could give them is, seniors, this is the last 27 seconds left of high school. I told them, 'Don't leave this field questioning what you did.'

"They played their hearts out."

The Huskies' championship didn't come easy.

They took a 10-0 lead into the half over Higley, the defending champion from last season. But the Knights came storming back to tie it heading to the fourth. Then, the two went back-and-forth with goals, which came sparingly with tough defense from both sides.

King said Tabitha Goon, a sophomore at Arizona College Prep, finally found the next with just over 27 seconds left in the game to give Chandler the lead. The Huskies stifling defense, which King believes is the best in the state, dug in and didn't allow the Knights to transition up the field.

The win allowed the Huskies to stay undefeated on the season, finishing 14-0 overall.

The team is comprised of numerous girls from schools across Chandler. King said most hail from Hamilton or Arizona College Prep, with a few from other schools such as Perry and Basha, too.

Many of the girls are dual-sport athletes. The Chandler Huskies have two all-state flag football players, a state champion wrestler and three college lacrosse commits. The team played under the Arizona Girls Lacrosse Association, as the sport is not sanctioned under the Arizona Interscholastic Association like others. But it's continued to grow rapidly over the years, with more clubs popping up.

"I wasn't expecting much from Arizona," said King, who moved to the Valley from her home state of Oregon last year. "Being up in Oregon, we don't hear much about what's going on in the southwest. But I was shocked at how much it is growing and how it continues to grow."

The girls on the team welcomed King with open arms before this season. They bought in to what she had to offer as a younger coach who could relate to them on a personal level.

They battled, they practiced hard, and they were determined to avenge last year's loss to Higley in the title game.

They were able to do just that. King said she is proud.

"I'm so proud of them they were able to pull it off," King said. I couldn't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to learn and grow as a coach. I knew I would make mistakes, but they trusted me. They trusted themselves, trusted their peers to go out there and play the way they've played all season.

"These seniors have worked hard to get there. I couldn't thank them more."

Chandler Huskies Roster

Lily Durgey — Perry

Maddie Bronz — Casteel

Callie Dunn — Hamilton

Tabitha Goon — ACP

Ava Leptuch — ACP

Issie Keyes O'Sullivan — ACP

Mia Doyle — ACP

Kendall Tacey — Hamilton

Sienna Whitington — ACP

Ryann Mastellon — Hamilton

Amelia Papaccio — ACP

Makaila Sweet — Perry

Victoria Chen — ACP

Keira Brady — Hamilton

Addi Peters — Hamilton

Sam Martin — ACP

Ava Whitt — ACP

Darci O'Flynn — Hamilton

Maddie Hansen — Basha

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.