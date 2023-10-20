What are the chances that Washington will go undefeated in the regular season?

Can Washington really do this? Can the Huskies produce a perfect regular season?

We asked our Pac-12 football panel if Washington will be 12-0 heading into the Pac-12 title game.

Matt Zemek: Yes. Oregon State in Corvallis looks like the really big challenge for the Huskies, but I don’t like what I’m seeing from the Beavers’ defense right now. That defense was great last year versus Penix in Seattle, but OSU has regressed on that side of the ball. I think UW wins in Reser Stadium.

Zachary Neel: I think they drop one. I’m not sure which game trips them up — USC, Utah, Oregon State, Washington State — but I don’t think they get through unscathed. Nobody has ever done it in the Pac-12, and with the level of talent in the league this year, I don’t expect it to happen.

Matt Wadleigh: I honestly don’t think so. I can’t tell you who they are going to lose to, but I find it hard to imagine they go through unscathed. The Pac-12 is always good for a wild upset.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire