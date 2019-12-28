What are the chances Tom Brady goes to LA or Dallas?

On the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast, Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson have a little fun and explore the minuscule chances that Tom Brady might explore his options outside of New England and sign with a new team. Could it be the Los Angeles Chargers, desperate to make a splash in their undersold new stadium? Okay, let's get real crazy now: what about a Dallas Cowboys team in transition?

Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.