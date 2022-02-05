What are the chances the Texans trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

What if the Houston Texans gave up on Davis Mills and traded for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?

The Texans would have a proven quarterback who could lead a team to a conference title game at least — pending his availability and play were up to snuff. The 49ers needed to win the last game of the season in overtime just to qualify as he missed two games. Even when Garoppolo was able to start, the 49ers went 9-6.

If not for Trey Lance beating Houston in Week 17, the 49ers may have missed the playoffs altogether.

According to Kyle Madson from the Niners Wire, who broke up the tiers of teams in comedic tiers, the Texans are in the “Patriots ties” category, but it doesn’t seem to help them when it comes to acquiring Garoppolo.

Their general manager Nick Caserio was in New England when Garoppolo was drafted, you know? Supreme Leader Jack Easterby is also a Patriots guy. If Davis Mills didn’t show promise as a rookie this would be a much more interesting destination. Chances: Not zero, but less than slight. We can revisit if Carr moves.

If Caserio is looking at Garoppolo as a viable solution to quarterback, he has to consider how it would stunt the development of Mills to take his potential first-team snaps in the 2022 offseason program and give them to Garoppolo. Caserio also has to consider if the Texans are building a team that can override any deficiencies Garoppolo has as a starting quarterback.

The 49ers may have won a Super Bowl with Garoppolo, and the scenario wouldn’t even be viable. With 5:27 to go in Super Bowl LIV, on second-and-5 from San Francisco’s 25-yard line, coach Kyle Shanahan decided to pass. Never mind Raheem Mostert picked up five yards on first down; throw the ball. Maybe if Shanahan could script a four-minute drive in the Big Game, Garoppolo wouldn’t be on the move.