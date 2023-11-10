What are the chances Kentucky upsets Alabama?

Alabama has a legitimate shot at reaching the College Football Playoff, but must first win the remainder of the regular season games and become SEC champions. Next up on the Crimson Tide’s schedule is Kentucky.

Saban and the team will hit the road and travel to Lexington to take on the Wildcats. Though the SEC East team had a very strong start to the 2023 regular season, they fizzled out mightily after losing to Georgia on the road.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Kentucky a slim 14.3% chance to win in Week 11. This means that Alabama is the favorite with a whopping 85.7% chance of improving to 9-1 on the season.

The game kicks off at noon ET this Saturday and Roll Tide Wire will cover all things Alabama football as the regular season wraps up.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire