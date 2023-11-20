What are the chances Auburn spoils Alabama’s CFP hopes in the Iron Bowl?

Alabama will hit the road to take on Auburn for the 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl. Despite the fact that the Crimson Tide holds the better record and is heavily favored, fans of both programs know that wild things happen during this matchup whenever it takes plat at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers are coming off of an ugly loss to New Mexico State and morale is low in the locker room, according to head coach Hugh Freeze, who is all too familiar with what it takes to defeat Nick Saban and Alabama.

According to ESPN’s advanced analytics, the Crimson Tide has an 85.6% chance to beat Auburn, which leaves a 14.4% chance of an upset that would shake college football to its core.

With a pre-existing loss to Texas, Alabama losing to Auburn would kill any chances the Tide have to make the College Football Playoff, but the biggest damage would be done in the reputation of this 2023 team. Losing to a 6-5 Auburn team would lead to a full year of Tigers fans basking in glory, as their disappointing season would be saved by a win over a rival Tide team in the hunt for the playoffs.

Alabama’s goal is to win to advance its CFP goals, however, Auburn is just looking to spoil the Crimson Tide’s season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 regular season comes to a close.

