Chancellor Scholz hoping Germany can win Euro 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to the ARD summer interview on "Bericht aus Berlin". Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hoping that the German home team can win Euro 2024 following a convincing start to the tournament with two victories.

"After the start, I hope it can be Germany," Scholz told broadcasters ARD on Sunday when asked who he thought would lift the trophy.

"I have the feeling that the Germany team is on a roll," he added.

Germany are qualified to the last 16 and could move on as Group A winners if they avoid defeat against Switzerland later on Sunday in Frankfurt.

Scholz said coach Julian Nagelsmann and the team have showed what they can do. Therefore, he's hoping they can keep it going with a win.

Germany started 5-1 against Scotland and then defeated Hungary 2-0. Scholz was in the stadium against Hungary in Stuttgart and also plans to watch the match against Switzerland from the stands.

He said that there were several Euro sweepstakes in the chancellery, and that participants were very enthusiastic.

"As far as football is concerned, I'm more of a fan than an expert and I'm always impressed by what those playing down there on the pitch can do. It's much more than we spectators can do," the chancellor said.