Chancellor Scholz has 'hope' after Germany's Euro 2024 win

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaks during a TV interview after the conclusion of the G7 summit. The heads of state and government of the industrialized nations USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan met for their annual summit in a luxury hotel in Borgo Egnazia in Apulia in the south of Italy. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes the German national football team is already on course for the Euro 2024 championship final after the 5-1 victory against Scotland on Friday.

"After the start, I think we can really hope that it will go all the way to the end and I have become quite confident," he said in an interview with broadcaster ZDF on Saturday before leaving the G7 summit near Bari, Italy.

Scholz said it was "great to see so many goals being scored." The Chancellor had only partially watched the opening game of the championship on Friday at the G7 summit in Italy.

He attended the official dinner a few minutes after the kick-off, but was then kept informed about the match via text message. He later watched part of the game together with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.