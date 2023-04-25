Chancellor Phil DiStefano says Colorado remains ‘committed to the Pac-12’

Will the Colorado Buffaloes end up leaving the Pac-12 Conference? With USC and UCLA headed out, questions remain about what the future of the conference looks like.

University of Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano answered some questions regarding this with Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY Sports, and DiStefano once again pledged his allegiance to the Pac-12.

Without a new media deal in place for the Pac-12, rumors have swirled that Colorado might go back to its old league, the Big 12, for the sake of stability. Is that a backup plan for Colorado? “Nobody’s asked us – I shouldn’t even say that. We’re committed to the Pac-12,” he said. “What I’ve said along with the other presidents and chancellors is we’re not going to even think about going anywhere, none of us, until we see what kind of offer we get, and that’s still being worked out. And I’m confident it’s going to be fine.”

As of now, nothing is on the horizon.

