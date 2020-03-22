The Seahawks are giving Chance Warmack an opportunity.

The former first-round pick, best known while at Alabama for a jersey that wasn’t quite long enough to cover his belly, is back in the NFL after a one-year hiatus.

Per a league source, the Seahawks will be signing Warmack.

The 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Warmack spent four years with the Titans and two with the Eagles. He was a member of the Super Bowl LII champions.

Word recently emerged that Warmack was hoping to get back into the game.

Chance Warmack returns to NFL, joins the Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk