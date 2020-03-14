Chance Warmack aiming for return to NFL

A former first-round pick who was out of the NFL last season would like to get back into the league in 2020.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that guard Chance Warmack is looking for another shot after last playing for the Eagles during the 2018 season.

Warmack was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 draft by the Titans and started 46 games over his first three seasons in the league. The Titans didn’t pick up his fifth-year option and he moved on to Philadelphia after missing 14 games in 2016 with a hand injury.

Per the report, Warmack has spoken to teams about visiting them as part of his hunt for a new job. Given the move to greatly limit access to team facilities around the league, it’s unclear when those visits might take place.

