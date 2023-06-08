Here’s your chance to tailgate with Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is a man of the people.

The former NFL quarterback is now the marketing face of several companies, including Bush’s Beans and BBQGuys.

Manning has already starred in several commercials for Bush’s Beans — including a Super Bowl ad — and he’s now teaming them up with BBQGuys to host a tailgate at an SEC football game this fall, and some lucky fans will be included.

Here’s more information from Bush’s Beans’ press release:

Now through June 28, those interested in winning Bush’s ‘Manning the Grill’ contest can visit www.bushsmanningthegrill.com to apply to for a chance to attend a tailgate with legendary quarterback, Peyton Manning, and Bush’s Beans at a SEC football game this fall. To apply, fans will explain why they, their dad, mentor, or father-figure could use a hand ‘Manning the Grill’ in a 30-second video. The grand prize winner will receive:

Two game tickets and a trip (inclusive of ground transportation, flights and hotel) for the winner and a guest to a college football game in Knoxville, TN – Bush’s hometown.

Game tickets and entrance to the tailgate with Peyton for up to 10 additional guests (travel not included).

A meet-and-greet with legendary quarterback, bean ambassador, grilling expert and SEC icon, Peyton Manning, during which the winner and Peyton can swap tailgating tips, share their favorite dad jokes and talk beans!

A year’s supply of Bush’s Baked Beans – a must-have side for any grilling occasion, Bush’s Secret Family Recipe consists of navy beans slow-cooked with specially cured bacon, fine brown sugar and a signature blend of spices.

A Victory 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Infrared Side Burner from BBQGuys.com, Bush’s partner and the leading e-commerce retailer for grilling and outdoor living products.

Now that’s a giveaway!

“There is nothing like getting families and friends together at a cookout or tailgate, especially before a big game,” said Peyton Manning. “I’m looking forward to breaking out the grilling playbook, showcasing some Bush’s Baked Beans dishes and working with the Bush’s team to put together an unforgettable tailgate experience.”

Manning, 47, retired from the NFL in 2016 after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. A two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP, Manning still lives in Colorado and attends Broncos home games.

Broncos Wire is not affiliated with this contest.

