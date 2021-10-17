Chance the Rapper to get tattoo celebrating Sky's WNBA Title originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Now that the Chicago Sky have clinched their first ever WNBA championship, Chance the Rapper is all set to fulfill a promise that he made earlier in the series.

The artist, who has been sitting courtside throughout the Sky’s run to the championship, promised on Twitter during the series that if the team won the title, he would get a tattoo to celebrate the occasion:

When the Sky clenches the victory in game 3 tmw I will be getting tatted to commemorate the victory — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 14, 2021

After Sunday’s victory over the Phoenix Mercury had concluded, Chance was asked by NBC 5’s Mike Berman if he was still going to get a tattoo to celebrate.

“I’m going with them right now,” he said. “They’re gonna take me to go get the tat.”

It’s not clear what the rapper will get tattooed to celebrate the historic win, but it should be a great one. The Sky were appearing in the WNBA Finals for only the second time in team history, and Sunday’s 80-74 win over the Mercury clinched their first ever title.

The rapper was handed the WNBA trophy by Diamond DeShields during the celebration that followed the victory:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the team will hold a rally to celebrate its championship, but it is not known at this time when that will take place.