Your chance to own Tom Pidcock's bike. Or Egan Bernal's. Or Geraint Thomas's...

WorldTour bikes: Ineos Pinarello Dogma F

Getting your hands on a Pinarello Dogma F with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 would have most of us rather chuffed – but what if it was a team bike previously belonging to Geraint Thomas, Tom Pidcock or Egan Bernal?

If that sounds like the stuff of dreams to you, today (8 March) is your chance to make those dreams come true, when Danish bike outlet Cykom auctions off a total of 350 Ineos Grenadiers team items.

The auction kicks off this evening at 7.30pm UK time with an hour-long Facebook Live broadcast in Danish. It will then switch to English from 9-10pm UK time.

As well as a number of Ineos Grenadiers team bikes, there will be team kit up for grabs, including Filippo Ganna's time trial world champion's helmet, team clothing and components.

A competition giveaway will also run alongside the auction, with the prize being a pink Giro d'Italia leader's jersey signed by Chris Froome.

"Our biggest release ever is happening with Team Ineos gear, and we can't wait for you to see it all. From an amazing Egan Bernal bicycle to over 350 other fantastic items, we've got something for everyone," said Cykom on Facebook.

Cykom was set up in 2015 by Oscar Bjørn Rosager, Casper Hillstrøm and pro rider Casper Philip Pedersen, who is currently riding Tirrreno-Adriatico with Soudal-Quick Step. It's MO is selling on items formerly owned by pro teams and bills itself as the largest retailer of pro-owned goods in the world.

Not everything on its website goes for auction, and there's plenty available on a 'buy it now' basis. How about Caleb Ewan's Orica-GreenEdge Scott Addict RC with Dura-Ace Di2, going for £2,902? Or maybe Grace Brown's Orica-Scott bike, a Scott Foil with Dura-Ace Di2, for £3,474? If your pockets don't stretch quite that deep, Cykom also lists smaller items on its site, such as team bottles – a brand new Ineos Grenadiers issue bidon for example goes at a snip for £3.