Chance Miller named CCU’s Athletic Director

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chance Miller, J.D. has been named Coastal Carolina University’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics and University recreation. Miller came from the University of South Carolina, where he was the senior deputy athletics director, and he will begin his new role on July 16, 2024. He will also serve on the President’s Cabinet and the Executive Council.

Miller will oversee all athletic programs consisting of 19 sports, almost 200 coaches and staff members, and more than 550 student-athletes. He will also provide executive leadership for the University Recreation, Sports Turf and Golf Course Operations, and Teal Nation retail.

“Chance Miller is the right fit and a proven leader with a vision to enhance our championship-caliber athletics program,” said CCU President Michael T. Benson. “His 10-plus years of progressive experience at USC and tenure at the NCAA will be invaluable as we build upon the momentum Chanticleer Athletics is experiencing. I am delighted to welcome Chance to Teal Nation.”



In April of 2013, Miller joined USC and served in his current position since July 1, 2019. His primary responsibilities included serving as a member of the athletics department’s executive management team, overseeing day-to-day internal and external operations and initiatives, serving as the senior associate general counsel, providing executive oversight for the Office of Compliance Services as well as serving as the sport administrator for football.

He helped to fundraise and complete a $35 million capital campaign, raised $3 million for institutional name, image, and likeness (NLI) initiatives, designed the department’s NIL educational programming, and worked with a collective to establish tax, marketing, and branding assistance for USC’s student-athletes.



“I am incredibly excited and honored to have been named the vice president for intercollegiate athletics and University recreation at Coastal Carolina University,” said Miller. “I want to thank President Benson and the Coastal Carolina board of trustees for their trust and confidence in my ability to lead our athletic department to new heights. I also appreciate the search committee for their dedicated efforts throughout the interview process.



“I am eager to work with our talented coaches, dedicated staff, passionate alumni, and enthusiastic fans. My family and I are thrilled to join the vibrant CCU community. With Coastal’s history of success, solid foundation, and the dynamic growth of both the University and the surrounding community, this is truly an ideal place for us. We are ready and excited to begin this journey together with the Teal Nation. Go Chants!”



Miller earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 2004 and a juris doctorate from New York Law School in 2008. He is a native of Johnson City, Tenn., and has two children, Cason and Caylor, with his wife Lauren.

