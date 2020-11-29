Is there a chance that Matt Patricia returns to New England?

Matt Patricia’s time in Detroit didn’t exactly go the way he would’ve liked. He took over for a team that was 9-7 under Jim Caldwell the previous year. However, in Patricia’s nearly three seasons, the Lions never finished with more than six wins.

The first 14 years of Patricia’s NFL career were spent in New England. He was part of three Super Bowl wins, including two as the defensive coordinator.

Now, Patricia is out looking for a job again, and from the way some of his former players were reacting to his firing, it may be tougher to find a landing spot than anticipated.

So, is it possible that the 46-year-old makes a return to New England?

Yes, it’s absolutely possible.

Since Patricia left New England, Bill Belichick has yet to replace the former defensive coordinator in terms of title. Brian Flores, now Miami’s head coach, was the signal-caller as the linebackers’ coach in 2018. Both last year and this year, the responsibilities of the position seem to be split between Belichick’s son Stephen and linebacker-turned-coach Jerod Mayo.

It’s also important to remember what happened with Josh McDaniels. After two mediocre seasons in Denver and a disappointing year in St. Louis, McDaniels returned to New England and was actually able to help coach during their 2011 playoff run, the same year he was fired. McDaniels took back the offensive coordinator position the following year with Bill O’Brien’s departure to Penn State.

With a rebuild likely coming in New England, it would make sense that Bill Belichick would like to have people he trusts around him. Patricia could slide right back in and be there to assist in this next chapter of the Patriots’ franchise.