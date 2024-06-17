Is there a chance that Manchester City make no signings this summer?

Is there a chance that Manchester City make no signings this summer? With the transfer window now open the expectation is that the world champions will look to strengthen this off-season. But could they do the unexpected and enter the 24/25 season with no major signings? It doesn’t appear to be a realistic scenario but a new report indicates it isn’t as far-fetched an idea as it seems.

Rob Dawson has reported for ESPN that Manchester City may not make a major summer signing unless a key player departs this summer. Dawson also reports that there are doubts over Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ederson’s futures at the club. Furthermore, Dawson further reports that a player must ask to leave the world champions and City’s valuation of the player must be met for the club to sanction a sale. Finally, Dawson reports that Ederson, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have given no indication that they are looking to leave the Premier League champions this summer.

On closer inspection, it does appear that Manchester City could take the same squad into next season.

There is a case for the world champions taking the same squad into next season. Players such as Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden all have the potential to develop even further next season. This coupled with the current experience of City’s squad could see them enter the 24/25 season and still contend for trophies on multiple fronts.

There is also the possibility that next is Pep Guardiola’s final one in charge of Manchester City. If that is the case the City manager may want to go down one final road with the players that have served him so well. While there may be minor tweaks to City’s squad this summer if no major signings come in then Guardiola could look to claim a fifth consecutive Premier League title with a squad he knows well. If he was to depart at the end of the 24/25 season it would give whoever was to take over from Guardiola the chance to rebuild the Manchester City squad how he sees fit. It remains to be seen if that possibility is in play.

The idea of Manchester City making no major signings isn’t as far-fetched as it seems. There is a case for that but it remains to be seen what route the champions will take this summer. It would be a surprise if Manchester City didn’t make any major signings this summer. But it’s not out of the question on closer inspection.