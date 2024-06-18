[Getty Images]

Fixture release day is always an exciting experience for supporters and, given Newcastle United started last season in fine fettle at home to Aston Villa, I expected Eddie Howe's team would be playing away from home first up in 2024-25.

However, the Magpies will now be preparing to host newly promoted Southampton in a match that could be dubbed "the Adam Armstrong derby" (or Alan Shearer - he is slightly better known!)

In 2023-24, Newcastle had Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool in the first three weeks of the season.

This time round, a trip to Howe's former club Bournemouth is their second match of the campaign, before the team head back to St James' Park for a match against Tottenham. It is worth noting that Sandro Tonali is expected to be available for this game, after serving his long ban from football.

It looks like a decent start for the Toon. It certainly presents Newcastle the chance to hit the ground running this season.