'Chance to hit the ground running'
Fixture release day is always an exciting experience for supporters and, given Newcastle United started last season in fine fettle at home to Aston Villa, I expected Eddie Howe's team would be playing away from home first up in 2024-25.
However, the Magpies will now be preparing to host newly promoted Southampton in a match that could be dubbed "the Adam Armstrong derby" (or Alan Shearer - he is slightly better known!)
In 2023-24, Newcastle had Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool in the first three weeks of the season.
This time round, a trip to Howe's former club Bournemouth is their second match of the campaign, before the team head back to St James' Park for a match against Tottenham. It is worth noting that Sandro Tonali is expected to be available for this game, after serving his long ban from football.
It looks like a decent start for the Toon. It certainly presents Newcastle the chance to hit the ground running this season.