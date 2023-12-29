'We have a chance to make history.' Penn State football's Peach Bowl drive

ATLANTA — He'll still be one of the smallest players on the field in Saturday's Peach Bowl.

Still, quite possibly, one with the most to prove and gain in his last game for this Penn State football team.

Daequan Hardy, all 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds of him, will take as many plays as he possibly can get against Ole Miss in the glitzy Mercedes-Benz Stadium — rare for a fifth-year senior in any kind of bowl game these days.

He'll be trying to impress NFL scouts while, as he notes, helping his Nittany Lions try to make some postseason history.

Hardy will engage in everything possible against the Rebels — playing cornerback, playing nickel back and returning punts.

Return yet another punt for a score Saturday afternoon? (He scored twice against Massachusetts, had one called back by penalty vs. Indiana). That could spark Penn State to a Peach Bowl victory, making it the first to win all of the six major bowls.

"That's one of the main reasons I’m still playing, because I feel like I’m an under-the-radar guy and I feel like this is another chance to prove who I am and turn some heads," Hardy said.

Both teams will be gunning for 11-win seasons (Penn State's fifth under coach James Franklin) and hoping for a jumping off point for the expanded playoffs in 2024.

Certainly, it provides an intriguing match between the Nittany Lions' bludgeoning, top-ranked defense and the Rebels' whirlwind, spread offense.

But dig a bit deeper.

While most of the outgoing Lions will be on restricted play-counts or won't participate at all (star defensive end Chop Robinson and cornerback Johnny Dixon are opt-outs), a host of younger, proving players will get plenty of motivated run.

All eyes should be on Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, cornerback Cam Miller and receivers Tre Wallace and Omari Evans. They should flourish in increased roles.

Of course, the day will be special to the seniors, as well.

The do-everything Hardy expects to play even more with Dixon out and all-star corner Kalen King in a limited role. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs said he never seriously considered sitting out of his last college game.

“It’s super important, just the concept of finishing," Jacobs said. "My first two seasons here (in 2020-21) didn’t go as well as I expected, but I’m really proud of us because the core group of guys, we didn’t scatter across the country, we banded together and we fixed the problem.

"I feel like they're ready to take the next step next year."

These Lions also have continually brought up this unique motivator while preparing for Saturday's game: A victory would make them the first to win each of the six biggest bowl games — the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Fiesta, Cotton and Peach.

With the playoffs expanding to 12 teams next year, no other school will have the opportunity to match that in the traditional set-up.

"We have a chance to make history," said senior safety Keaton Ellis, a State College native. "That’s something you can carry on the rest of your life and something to tell your kids about. Something your kids can be proud of.

"That’s motivation. That’s adding fuel to the fire. It’s one thing to win a big bowl game, it’s another to not only win it but be a part of history."

