‘Has a chance to be as good as we’ve ever had’: Venables reacts to Stutsman’s Butkus snub

One of the high notes from the 2023 season has been the progression of linebacker Danny Stutsman. Stutsman has 73 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one interception.

For much of the season, he wasn’t just playing at an All-American type of level, he was playing at a Butkus Award winner level. But he’s missed the last game and a half due to injury, and it’s unsure if he’ll play this weekend, although he is practicing.

This week 12 players were named semifinalists for the prestigious award. Stutsman was not one of them.

Brent Venables was asked about his star linebacker not making the list. “I didn’t know that,” Venables said. “I don’t spend a lot of time. Danny’s worked really hard. He’s an excellent player. One of the best players on our football team. He’s deserved all of the recognition that he’s gotten. He’s earned it all. His best football is still ahead of him. I don’t really have any kind of comment on a list that he’s left off of. He’s a fantastic linebacker and has a chance to be as good as we’ve ever had.”

Stutsman has more tackles for loss on the year than any of the semifinalists and has more tackles than seven of the 12. He’s also helped a defense drastically improve from a season ago.

But if the team needed any more motivation, maybe this is it.

