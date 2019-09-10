“There’s a chance” Gareon Conley plays this week

It was a scary scene in Oakland when Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley got injured on Monday night, but the news about his condition continues to be positive.

Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game that Conley would be OK and that all reports from medical personnel were “very, very positive” about Conley’s condition. Conley was strapped to a gurney and carted off the field after getting hit in the head by safety Johnathan Abram‘s leg as they worked to tackle Broncos running back Royce Freeman.

Gruden gave another update when he spoke to reporters on Monday and the word continues to be good. Gruden said “there’s a chance” that Conley will be able to play against the Chiefs in Week Two and that he’ll have a better idea about that chance on Wednesday.

Conley had four tackles last night before his injury. The 2017 first-round pick missed most of his rookie year with a shin injury, but returned to start 14 games last year.