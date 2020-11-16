‘There’s a chance’ Broncos QB Drew Lock might miss a game with injury
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock downplayed his rib injury following a 37-12 loss to the Raiders, but it sounds like the QB’s injury might be more serious than he initially realized. On Monday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said “there’s a chance” Lock could miss a game with the injury. Fangio said the team will track Lock’s progress throughout the week and he dubbed the QB as “day-to-day.”. If Lock is not able to play against the Dolphins in Week 11, second-year quarterback Brett Rypien would likely start in his place.