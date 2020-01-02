Is there any chance for another Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes UFC rematch?

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

Though Valentina Shevchenko has lost on two separate occasions to dual-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes, she's not ruling out a third fight.

Nunes won both of their previous match-ups at 135 pounds – once by unanimous decision, once by split decision – but she's said that Shevchenko was the toughest opponent she's ever fought.

Now that Shevchenko is the UFC flyweight champion, she's content to fight at her more natural weight class, but she's not ruling out another fight with the woman many are considering the greatest female fighter of all time.

Shevchenko is currently slated to defend the UFC flyweight championship against Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC 247 co-main event on Feb. 8 in Houston, Texas. Jon Jones headlines the UFC 247 fight card opposite Dominick Reyes.

Nunes most recently fought at UFC 245 in December, where she took a dominant unanimous decision over Germaine de Randamie.