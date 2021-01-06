Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday that he expects to have his entire coaching staff back for the 2021 season.

Flores was wrong. The Dolphins announced on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Gailey has resigned from his position.

The announcement comes a couple of days after ESPN reported that Gailey had been fired. They quickly retracted that report, which was based on a tweet from someone impersonating ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, but the end result is still that the Dolphins will need a new offensive coordinator.

“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” Flores said in a statement. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”

Gailey’s succesor will be called on to maximize the potential of 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa as the quarterback heads into his second NFL season.

Chan Gailey resigns as Dolphins offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk