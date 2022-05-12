ChampU BBQ: Who’s coming to Norman for the Oklahoma Sooners mega recruiting event?

The ChampU BBQ has been extremely kind to the Oklahoma Sooners these last few years and it figures that as long as they keep hosting it, it will always remain that way. Generally, the Sooners’ have an absolutely elite collection of talent in Norman during the summer at a time when school is no longer a factor and prospects are focusing on recruiting.

Last year, the Sooners had flashy luxury cars and every notable Oklahoma player of the past that they could find in attendance. Adrian Peterson was there. Kyler Murray was there. CeeDee Lamb was in attendance. Sam Bradford and Lane Johnson were in the building. Roy Williams was there. Marquise Brown and Billy Sims joined the party. Kenneth Murray and Trent Williams were in attendance.

The event serves as the Sooners’ premier recruiting event of the calendar year and every year it seems to deliver as commitments follow shortly after.

Will this year under a new regime bring the same results? We don’t know but what we do know is who will be in attendance for this mega event.

We’ve taken the liberty of chronicling every confirmed ChampU BBQ visitor below.

Anthony Hill, 2023 5-star LB

One of the added perks of Brent Venables taking over as the head man in charge was that the Sooners would be able to consistently compete for the nation’s best linebackers.

That’s shown up as the Sooners are right in the middle of a tight race for one of the nation’s best linebackers. Anthony Hill, a five-star linebacker out of Denton(Texas) Ryan has the Sooners in his top six and will officially be making a visit to the Sooner state for the ChampU BBQ.

Wilkin Formby, 2023 4-star OT

Story continues

The Sooners have yet to land another offensive line commit in the 2023 class besides Joshua Bates who’s been committed for over a year now.

One of their top targets is offensive tackle Wilkin Formby who is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He’ll be making the trip to the ChampU BBQ for his official visit as well.

Formby is a massive human already, standing at six-foot-seven and weighing over 280 pounds. Oklahoma made the cut for his top four list along with Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, and hometown Alabama.

Cayden Green, 2023 4-star OL

Wilkin Formby won’t be the only four-star offensive lineman coming to Norman. The Sooners will also be hosting offensive tackle Cayden Green out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Bill Bedenbaugh has led the charge and has the Sooners in a prime spot to land the four-star tackle’s commitment. Green has multiple predictions in OU’s favor across multiple recruiting services.

He’s visited multiple times and the Sooners have yet another chance to impress and continue to win him over.

Anthony Evans, 2023 3-star WR

Anthony Evans was at one time committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He received offers from Georgia and Oklahoma and soon backed off that commitment. The three-star receiver out of Converse, Texas is a blur off the line and also competes in track and field.

Evans attended the Oklahoma spring game and recently received a prediction in favor of the Sooners landing his commitment. He’ll be in Norman for the ChampU BBQ.

Brycen Sanders, 2023 4-star OL

With so many dominoes to fall for the Sooners in regards to their offensive line pieces in this 2023 recruiting class, this summer could offer some serious clarity before they head into the 2022 season.

Brycen Sanders, a four-star 2023 offensive line prospect out of Tennessee has Oklahoma in his top four which also includes Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.

The Sooners may not be at the top of the list yet but Bill Bedenbaugh has put them in place to make a late run to secure the commitment.

Sanders’ decision will be made in June. The Sooners get one more chance to make a lasting impression at the ChampU BBQ.

1

1