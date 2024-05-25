CHAMPS: Wamego softball claims 4A state title

SALINA (KSNT) – For the second-straight season, Wamego softball ends the year as state champions.

The Lady Raiders completed their run with a 5-0 victory over Andale in the title game on Friday.

It wasn’t an easy road, with Wamego’s first round game of state lasting 17 innings, ending in a 2-1 walk-off over Clearwater. Tennessee-commit pitcher Peyton Hardenburger pitched all 17 innings, amassing 199 pitches and 30 strikeouts.

In game two, the Raiders beat Eudora 2-0. Arrabel Razzano drove in the winning run, while Hardenburger pitched a no-hit, complete game with 16 strikeouts.

Hardenburger was incredible in the circle in the championship bout as well. She threw a no-hitter with one walk to cap the run: 22 batters faced, 21 batters out with 17 strikeouts.

In all, Hardenburger’s three-game stat line was 31 innings pitched, three hits, one earned run and 63 strikeouts.

Freshman Alana McCarthy had quite the performance in the state title game as well. All five Lady Raiders runs came off her bat, including a two-run home run in the third inning to open scoring.

Wamego ends the season 25-4 record with its second-straight 4A crown.

