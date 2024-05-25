CHAMPS: Rock Creek baseball claims the 4A state title

SALINA (KSNT) – Rock Creek baseball is going home with the 4A state trophy.

The Mustangs beat Pratt High School 7-3 in Friday’s state championship game in Salina.

Rock Creek found itself playing catch-up on the scoreboard for the second-straight game, but similar to the state semifinal game, freshman Brock Lubbers came up clutch for the Mustangs. An RBI single from Lubbers in the fifth inning allowed the Mustangs to take a 4-3 lead, and they never looked back.

Rock Creek ends the season with a near perfect record, finishing 28-1 with a 4A state crown.

