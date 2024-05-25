CHAMPS: Hayden baseball claims 3A state title

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Hayden baseball has forever etched its names in the history books.

The Wildcats completed their run with a 5-3 victory over Wichita-Trinity in the title game on Friday.

With a near .500 record entering the tournament (15-12), the road to the championship game didn’t look easy. Hayden won its opening matchup against Hesston 2-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Hayden then got the bats going to pick up a 12-5 win over Hoisington to stake its claim the title game.

Against Wichita-Trinity, the Wildcats took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. A Trinity three-run triple made it 4-3 Hayden in the fourth, but the Wildcats held on for a 5-3 victory. Pitcher Liam Annand submitted a complete game.

Hayden ends the season with an 18-12 record and 3A state crown.

